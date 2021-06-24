St. Joseph businesses brace for Chiefs Training Camp boom

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After a year spent at their own training facility, the Kansas City Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University for training camp in July.

The team announced the return on Wednesday and the news couldn't be sweeter for people in town.

"Here before long, we'll start seeing all the signs up and down the Belt Highway welcoming the Chiefs and the Chiefs fans and so, it just creates quite a buzz around St. Joe in general," said Jackie Beers, store manager of Country Cookie.

Training camp might be the talk of the town, but Country Cookie's treats are player-approved.

"We have had a couple that has stopped in before and got some cookies, so we're always so excited to see who will make it in," Beers said.

Country Cookie sets up shop at training camp with assorted sweets, and after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are ready for camp to heat up.

"It is very busy, but that's what we're kind of prepped to do, like we live for stuff like that," Beers said.

Down the street from the bakery, Rally House is cooking up some new Chiefs gear for the kingdom.

"We're hitting at about 50 boxes of freight every single day," said Taylor Faucett, store manager at Rally House.

In the coming weeks, Faucett says half of the store will be dedicated to Chiefs gear.

"We are super excited; we've been prepping for the past couple weeks just kind of waiting for them to release that date," Faucett said.

With a month to go, businesses in St. Joseph are hiring, placing orders and prepping to deliver the goods to fans.

"We love our Chiefs fans. Our Chiefs fans are excited. Our Chiefs fans are absolutely wonderful people, so we like to have a party with them whenever they come in," Faucett said.

Attendance to most practices will be free, but fans must reserve their tickets. They can do so beginning at 10 a.m. on July 7.