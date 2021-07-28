St. Joseph businesses look to cash in on Chiefs training camp excitement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs' season ticket members were eager for Chiefs training camp Wednesday, lining up early to get in the gates for practice.

KSHB 41 talked with local businesses in St. Joseph, Missouri, who hope the long lines at camp pour over into their stores.

"Whenever the Chiefs come to town there's really kind of an exciting feeling around here. There's a lot of signs up, everyone's really excited to support the Chiefs and kind of find ways to show it," Andrew Montee, who works at Mokaska Coffee Company said.

Montee said he would like to see Chiefs fans start their mornings with some "play action."

"It's just kind of our own custom roast, some Columbian and Ethiopian coffees, just a really fantastic, snappy blend," Montee said.

Mokaska Coffee Company is just one of a few local coffee shops in the St. Joseph area. The company has been around for five years, so this isn't their first training camp experience.

"Definitely excited to have them back. I mean, we always kind of hope that we'll be the ones lucky enough to be working whenever some players come in," Montee said.

The Rally House location in St. Joseph had a closer view of the players at practice, setting up a pop-up shop near the practice field.

"We're also handing out a 10 percent off coupon for your entire purchase when you come shop with us," Taylor Faucett, a Rally House store manager, said.

If you plan on attending Chiefs training camp and need some new gear, Faucett said what is not at the tent can be found inside the local store.

Whether it is the coffee, coupons or the Chiefs team that bring people to St. Joe, the town is ready to welcome guests.

"We've seen people from Iowa, Nebraska, a couple people from California, some people from Florida, so I mean, this first week is going to be huge with everybody traveling in," said Faucett.