St. Joseph businesses ready to host Chiefs staff, coaches, fans

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The return of Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph continues to have a ripple effect on local businesses.

“When training camp returns we get people as far away as South Dakota, last year we had someone come from Seattle just to come see us," said Mark Mcknight, manager at the Hi-Ho Bar & Grill.

The Hi-Ho Bar & Grill is located near downtown St. Joseph and is known to be a favorite for Mitch Holthous, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We love to welcome Mitch Holthous, he comes every year just to taste our homemade fish and chips," Mcknight recalled.

Across town, Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks is excited to serve Chiefs Kingdom. Their southern cuisine is known to be a go-to spot for head coach Andy Reid.

“He requested one of our servers, because he saw him play, and so that was exciting for him to get requested by Andy Reid," said Savana Warner, waitress at Boudreaux's.

According to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, once social media gets word of these VIP visits, a swift business boost is seen in return.

“It’s so fun, every year people post, 'Oh my gosh I saw Patrick Mahomes in this drive-thru or saw them walking through this business and it’s great for that business," explained Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

While it's still unclear how much more businesses the town of St. Joseph will see this year with the Chiefs clinching a Super Bowl win,

the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates $5 million is pumped into the city’s economy during training camp.

