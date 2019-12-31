KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a St. Joseph, Missouri girl battling cancer posted late Monday night that she had passed away.

Earlier this year, Whitney Wells, an elementary school student, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

While undergoing treatment this summer, she had a special opportunity to meet with members of the Kansas City Chiefs, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during the team's training camp in St. Joseph.

It was there that the star quarterback picked up a very special light blue-colored bracelet as part of Whitney’s battle.

It was a bracelet that Mahomes continued to wear throughout the season on his left arm.

The family documented Whitney’s journey on a Facebook page called “Fight for Whitney.”

The family made the announcement of Whitney’s passing in a post Monday night.

Services for Whitney will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph. Friends and family are encouraged to gather at the Knights of Columbus, 1205 N. 49th Terrace, until 5 p.m.

Donations are suggested to the Whitney Kate Wells Memorial Foundation.

