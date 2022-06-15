St. Louis Blues set to return for Kansas City exhibition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Hockey League will make its return to the Kansas City area this fall.

The St. Louis Blues will be taking on the Dallas Stars in a preseason match up on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

NHL hockey returns to Kansas City on October 1st, as the Kansas City Mavericks present an exhibition game featuring @StLouisBlues and @DallasStars.



Every seat within 50 feet of the NHL action! Sold out within six hours last year!



Tickets go on sale July 7th at 12pm. pic.twitter.com/dOHfpu0lsP — Kansas City Mavericks (@kc_mavericks) June 15, 2022

Last season, the Blues took on the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Blues fell 5-1.

For Kansas City Maverick’s owner, Lamar Hunt Jr., the turnout for last season’s game made this a good opportunity for both franchises in a statement released by the team.

“When we were given the opportunity to bring the game to Kansas City last year, I felt it was a no brainer” Lamar Hunt, Jr. said. “We sold out last year’s game in six hours and we expect a similar result this year once tickets go on sale. These NHL exhibition games certainly help us in our mission to continue to grow the sport of hockey in the Kansas City metro area.”

Tickets for the event will be available to the general public on Thursday, July 7, at 12:00 p.m at ticketmaster.com or can be purchased in person at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office.

