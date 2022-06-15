Watch
Sports

Actions

St. Louis Blues set to return for Kansas City exhibition

APTOPIX Blues Avalanche Hockey
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak, middle, celebrates his overtime goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Alexei Toropchenko in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Denver. At left is Colton Parayko. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
APTOPIX Blues Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 15:43:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Hockey League will make its return to the Kansas City area this fall.

The St. Louis Blues will be taking on the Dallas Stars in a preseason match up on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Last season, the Blues took on the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Blues fell 5-1.

For Kansas City Maverick’s owner, Lamar Hunt Jr., the turnout for last season’s game made this a good opportunity for both franchises in a statement released by the team.

“When we were given the opportunity to bring the game to Kansas City last year, I felt it was a no brainer” Lamar Hunt, Jr. said. “We sold out last year’s game in six hours and we expect a similar result this year once tickets go on sale. These NHL exhibition games certainly help us in our mission to continue to grow the sport of hockey in the Kansas City metro area.”

Tickets for the event will be available to the general public on Thursday, July 7, at 12:00 p.m at ticketmaster.com or can be purchased in person at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock