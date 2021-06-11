St. Pius X baseball credits team chemistry for championship season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A handful of St. Pius X Warriors are still numb after claiming Missouri’s Class 3 baseball crown Thursday outside the Ozarks.

“If I'm being honest, it hasn't even 100% hit yet,” said right fielder Caleb McClellan, smiling ear to ear when talking about the school's fourth baseball championship.

Catcher Luke Feucht said much the same.

“It still gives me goosebumps or like butterflies... just puts a smile on my face,” said Feucht, who started each of the Warriors 26 games this season.

Head coach Rick Ringel spoke glowingly of each senior for helping to accomplish the teams’ biggest goal.

“There weren't a lot of big egos on this team,” he said Friday.

Ringel’s bunch was an offensive juggernaut in 2021, averaging .383 as a team. Missouri commit shortstop Jack Mosh led the team with a .557 avg.

“All year... one through nine, we really hit the ball,” Ringle said.