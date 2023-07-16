Starting time for Royals vs Rays delayed Sunday due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start time for the Kansas City Royals' game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been delayed Sunday due to weather.

The Royals say an updated start time for the game, which was originally set to begin at 1:10 p.m., is not currently known.

This is the second Royals game against the Rays that has been set back, with Friday's match postponed.

The game was made up on Saturday, with the Rays taking the win 4-1. The teams also faced off a second time Saturday, as the Rays continued their winning streak with a 4-2 victory.