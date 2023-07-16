Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Starting time for Royals vs Rays delayed Sunday due to weather

Tigers Royals Baseball
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jay Biggerstaff/AP
A rain delay message is seen on the scoreboard during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jay Biggerstaff)
Tigers Royals Baseball
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 12:55:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start time for the Kansas City Royals' game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been delayed Sunday due to weather.

The Royals say an updated start time for the game, which was originally set to begin at 1:10 p.m., is not currently known.

WEATHER BLOG | 2 thunderstorm chances

This is the second Royals game against the Rays that has been set back, with Friday's match postponed.

The game was made up on Saturday, with the Rays taking the win 4-1. The teams also faced off a second time Saturday, as the Rays continued their winning streak with a 4-2 victory.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app