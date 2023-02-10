Statistician beside broadcaster Mitch Holthus acts as 'offensive or defensive coordinator'

MANHATTAN, Kan — Mitch Holthus has one of the most recognizable voices in Kansas City, and during the majority of the broadcast legend’s career, Bernie Haney has been by his side.

For the past 23 seasons, Haney has been the home statistician for the Chiefs RadioNetwork, a gig Holthus introduced him to when he was the voice of the Kansas State Wildcats.

“Mitch recruited me to K-State,” Haney said. "He brought me up to a K-State game, asked me to be involved in the network as a statistician and it was fantastic."

Haney says the dynamic duo was calling a Kansas State Baseball game when Holthus learned he secured a job with the Chiefs. Shortly after, Holthus brought Haney over.

During each home game, Haney keeps track of yardage, turnovers and other vital numbers. He has just seconds to relay that information to Holthus.

It’s a fast-paced job and a crucial part of the broadcast icon's arsenal.

“Truthfully, Bernie Haney, to me, is almost like an offensive or defensive coordinator," Holthus said. "I can prepare, but there’s no way you can anticipate what’s going to happen. The people you have in your inner circle, you need to know they can handle it, too."

The success of the Chiefs adds to their challenge.

"There's a lot of achievements being happened by the Chiefs right now, so the biggest thing is you want to be on task if it potentially could be an NFL record, a Chiefs record postseason or a regular season,” Haney said.

The duo has worked over 250 games together, but this Sunday will be Haney’s first Super Bowl.

"I'm nervous, a little bit, but I’m ready to go,” Haney said.

