Steelers-Bills game postponed until Monday due to winter storm

Bills Steelers Football
Matt Durisko/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 12:40:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburgh Steelers Super Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills is postponed until Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NFL announced.

Hochul and the league cited a snowstorm that is expect to blanket the region on Sunday.

"Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS," the NFL said in a statement.

The game was initially scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

KSHB 41's sister station WKBW is projecting lake effect snow and high winds to impact the region on Sunday.


