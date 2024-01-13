Steelers-Bills game postponed until Monday due to winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburgh Steelers Super Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills is postponed until Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NFL announced.

Hochul and the league cited a snowstorm that is expect to blanket the region on Sunday.

"Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS," the NFL said in a statement.

The game was initially scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

KSHB 41's sister station WKBW is projecting lake effect snow and high winds to impact the region on Sunday.

