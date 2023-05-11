Super Bowl champion Chiefs will be guests next month at White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden will welcome the Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs next month at the White House.

The team shared the news Wednesday night on its Twitter account.

"On Monday, June 5, President Biden will welcome us to the White House to celebrate our championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII," the team said in the tweet.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four seasons on Feb. 12, 2023, with a 38-35 victory over the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Their first Super Bowl victory in the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes era came after the 2019 season.

The Chiefs were down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but scored 21 unanswered points to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for their first Super Bowl win in 50 seasons.

With Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs have played in three of the past four Super Bowls and come away with two victories.

They have appeared in five straight AFC Championship Games, winning three during that time.

Mahomes is arguably thought to be the league's top quarterback and one of the nation's most popular professional athletes.

Reid is moving up the list of all-time victories by an NFL head coach.

His lifetime record after the latest Super Bowl victory is 247-138.

He trails legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry by only four victories for fourth place on the all-time victories list.

Reid's record with the Chiefs is 117-45.

