Super Bowl LVII like a super VIP with 'On Location'

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If you’ve ever watched a Super Bowl and wondered how some people are sitting smack dab at the 50-yard line, KSHB 41 found your answer — it’s called "On Location."

On Location is the official hospitality partner of the NFL, and the only company hosting not one, two or even three, but five parties on game day for Super Bowl LVII inside the secured perimeter at State Farm Stadium.

We wanted to see the crème de la crème experience they provide, so On Location told us all about On The 50.

Leah Linke, senior vice president of Global Event Productions for On Location, talked about the experience.

“Those people are sitting on the 50 yard line, lower level, they get to go on to the field post game, and then they get they get an amazing pregame party," Linke said. "That's just steps from a dedicated entrance into the stadium. And then they get to go on the field after the game and they get to come back to the party for postgame and have some fun boozy coffees and some champagne.”

KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall really wanted to know what’s in store for Chiefs fans for Super Bowl LVII but Linke explained why she couldn't elaborate.

“Man, I spoke with the Chiefs last night — I let them know I was gonna be talking with you," she said. "They asked me to keep it on the down low, because they have a lot of surprises and delights for their fans.”

On Location is a premier hospitality company that’s also over the Super Bowl Music Fest and tons of other curated experiences at every Super Bowl.

No secret, it’s an investment, but Linke shared why it's worth it.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of these people," she said. “I always tell my staff — you've got to focus on those people where this is their first year. They're only going to go to the Super Bowl once and you have to make it exceptional.”

Learn more about On Location on its website .

—