Super Bowl LVII provides plenty of storylines between Chiefs, Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impending Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII matchup provides plenty of storylines.

First, a brotherly clash between Travis and Jason Kelce, a Super Bowl first . Some have even joked it's going to be the "Kelce Bowl."

“Cool scenario to be in ... my mom can't lose," Kelce said. "... It's going to be an emotional game, that's for sure."

Second, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is set to experience a master vs. student-like clash as he began his NFL executive career with the Eagles, working his way up from a coaching intern to a scout before leaving in 2013 to join the Chiefs.

And finally, coach Andy Reid who spent 14 years with the Eagles.

During his tenure, he led Philadelphia to seven NFC East titles and five NFC Championship appearances, including four straight from 2001- 2004 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2004.

Kansas City and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Arizona.

