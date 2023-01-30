Super Bowl no longer once-in-a-lifetime experience for some Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans once thought a trip to the Super Bowl was a once in a lifetime experience, but it turns out that's not the case.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed to their third Super Bowl in four years, which means fans are preparing to do the same.

“It was amazing, it was once in a lifetime — now it’s going to be twice in a lifetime," said Ed and Patty Johnson, Chiefs fans from Omaha.

For some of Chiefs Kingdom, its their first Super Bowl experience and for others, they've been to one before.

“For people that have never gone to a Super Bowl, it’s a bucket list thing," said Christopher Munsterman, a Chiefs season ticker holder. "It was a bucket list thing for me in Miami."

From Miami to Tampa and now onto Glendale, fans are setting their itineraries.

“Definitely had my fingers crossed all year for this and then can definitely say I’m happy about it," said Joey Lowery, a Chiefs fan from Tampa.

In February 2020, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Hardrock Stadium and Ed and Patty Johnson were there to witness it.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the Super Bowl," Patty Johnson said. "I’ve always wanted to see the halftime show and Ed decided that this might be our only chance, and he said if we want to go to a Super Bowl, we should go when the Chiefs are in it."

Fast forward to February 2021, the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Joey Lowery attended that game despite the altered fan experience due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

“Obviously the whole COVID-19 thing put a whole twist on the Super Bowl just in general," Lowery said. "I mean all the way from the spacing in the stadium, let alone when you could take pictures with the trophy, when you couldn’t more or less, so I’m really excited."

In two weeks, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles and some fans have had their tickets for months.

“I actually got tickets in April," Lowery said.

Other Chiefs fans waited until the final whistle of the AFC Championship Game to make their purchase.

“Last night, when they won, this morning we got on and bought our tickets," Patty Johnson said.

There's a number of Chiefs fans still trying to get their hands on a ticket.

Chiefs season ticket holders are eligible for the ticket lottery, but fans like Munsterman haven't had good luck.

“They base your chances in this lottery on how many years you’ve been a season ticket holder," Munsterman said. "So I’ve been kind of thinking 37 years is a pretty good amount to get those chances for that and it just hasn’t happened yet. I just haven’t been lucky yet."

Chiefs Kingdom tells KSHB 41 they plan to travel to Glendale as early as Feb. 7.

—