Swing and Sabor: Kansas City Puerto Rican restaurant celebrating Royals postseason run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Royals continue to heat up the post season, one Hispanic Kansas City eatery is hoping to hit a home run for flavor.

Primos inside the Crossroads Food Stop can be best described as a Kansas City powerhouse of flavors that is the best of Puerto Rico to the City of Fountains

"It's flavorful, vibrant, colorful — just a lot of explosions in your mouth," explained proud Army veteran and owner Jorge Ivan Rivera Santiago.

Rivera Santiago was born and raised in Puerto Rico, and just like other Puerto Ricanos, he grew up playing baseball.

Memories he still carries with him in the form of pictures capturing lifelong memories with his family and as a member of the Rayito de Amore little league team.

KSHB 41 News staff Primos owner

"In Puerto Rico, you could go down the street and see a baseball field in every corner," Rivera Santiago said. "We didn’t have much growing up — video games weren’t big, and I grew up playing marbles in the street, so baseball is a way to bring the community together."

Years later, he is now devoted to bringing the lessons he learned on the diamond to his kitchen with menu items like pincho de pollo, tostones, yuca frita and boribowls.

KSHB 41 News staff Food at Primos restaurant

"I set up my kitchen like you got your first base, second base and when you take it out, you know, you knock it out of the park," Rivera Santiago said.

As a lifelong basbeall fan, Rivera Santiago wants to celebrate the Kansas City Royals who are also knocking it out of the park the postseason.

Win or lose, he wants to serve up a free meal to all Royals players and other Kansas City athletes who are making Puerto Rico proud.

"I definitely want to serve our team and treat them to a nice meal — Isaiah Pacheco, if you’re hearing, I got you, man, I can also hook it up," Rivera Santiago said. "I want to celebrate and show that we can all make it, and there’s resources for us to show our talent and make it to the big leagues, just like MJ Melendez and all these top athletes."

