‘Taste of the K Taco’ to be featured in 2nd half of Royals season at Kauffman

Courtesy Aramark
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jul 18, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans will have another option to help stay full cheering on the team during the second half of the season.

On Thursday, Aramark Sports+Entertainment, the concessionaire at Kauffman Stadium, announced a new menu offering: Taste of the K Taco.

The item, which is available in Section 250, features a charred hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla and topped with barbecue brisket, French fries, shredded romaine, pickled red onion, sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816Sauce.

The Royals sit in third place in the AL Central with a 52-45 record, putting them squarely in the playoff hunt. They kickoff the second half of their schedule at 7:10 p.m. Friday, June 19, hosting the Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

