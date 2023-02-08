'The biggest thing is staying focused': 1-on-1 with Chiefs DE Frank Clark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is marching toward NFL history as he heads into Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. His 13.5 postseason sacks put him third all-time in that category.

Clark spoke with KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes one-on-one to talk about inching closer to the NFL's all-time postseason sack record, his moment with coach Andy Reid after the AFC Championship Game, his potential Super Bowl Sunday outfit and more.

Q: First of all, let me start by saying this. Let me ask you one question about football and then we can have some fun. Alright? You are so close to the all-time playoff sack record. How do you prepare for that mentally? I know that's probably in your mind, especially on the biggest stage in all of football.

"The biggest thing is staying focused because it is the sack record. It's a big thing. The playoffs, of course, I got all my people talking to me. Everybody's sending me stuff, but at the end of the day, I have a job at hand. We've gotta win this game, grab the Super Bowl.

"That's bigger than anything I could ever imagine. That's bigger than any record. That's bigger than any individual accolade. Me being able to go ahead and have an opportunity to get my second Super Bowl championship. Not my first, (but) my second with the same team against my head coach's former team, there's nothing bigger than that."

Q: Real quick, speaking of your head coach, that moment with you and Andy Reid when you guys embraced last week, that went viral. What was going on in your mind after you won, other than elation? You're going to your coach, saying, "Love you, coach." That was a special moment, walk me through that.

"I was just full of joy because this is coming from a guy who's had a rough two years. From, boom, I got a case two years ago, then fast forward, it's like we're getting over it. Now it's in the past. Now I can play some football. Boom, I get suspended. Then it's like, alright, boom, I'm back right in the midst of me having this great season. Then it's like, boom, alright, rough, rough, rough. Then it's like, alright, back on track, playoffs, back to the Super Bowl.

"All these things start happening and they all happen over the course of just six months really. And it’s like, man, I just felt the emotions, my joy. And then I saw my coach walking over to me with a hat in his hand. He gave me an AFC Championship hat. I was just filled with joy. It was one of those moments when it was like, dang man, we made it happen again.

"It felt like the last year before that, the Bengals had (taken) us out. The year before that we had lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. So it's like, man, we didn't get the job done. It just felt a little bit better this year. Felt like we got the job done against these boys finally. They didn't beat us again and we got the opportunity to go ahead and go back and do what we do. We're back on top of the AFC. We run the town. We're back in the Super Bowl."

Q: Let's have some fun real quick. Favorite barbecue spot in Kansas City?

"I'm a Gates type of guy, honestly. I love Gates, gotta hold it down."

Q: Beef on bun?

"Beef on bun, for sure. You know me. I love coleslaw and get me one of those half chickens for sure. I'm a chicken type of guy. Get me one of those half chickens, a little barbecue sauce. The spicy one, I like the spicy one. And a plate of French fries."

Q: Now, you're a Michigan cat. I used to live and work in Flint so I know about Michigan-Ohio State. Michigan-Ohio State or Chiefs-Raiders, what's the worse rivalry and why?

"Man, that Chiefs-Raiders gets nasty. It starts on like Monday. Usually, you got Monday off. No, it starts Monday. It's going down. You walk in. You got black shoes on, take them off. Them?"

(Clark points to Holmes' feet).

"You wouldn't be able to wear them. (Those) gotta come off. Black pants gotta come off. Black watch? This right here?"

(Clark grabs his sweater).

Q: That wouldn't ride either, bro?

"Man, I ain't gonna say nothing else, but you almost wouldn't be able to do that. Nah, I'm just playing. But for real, Chiefs-Raiders is like Hell. But there's no bigger rivalry than the blue against the…whatever team that is in Ohio. In the middle of Ohio somewhere. We all know Cleveland's the best city in Ohio. But at the end of the day, anyways, whatever team that is in Ohio that starts with like 'Co' or whatever. It's like a red team."

When I lived in Flint, they say you go south until you smell it, go east until you step in it.

"Yeah, we don't even know where. They've got cows and stuff. The field is terrible."

Q: Two more questions I can think of. I follow you on (Instagram). I see you putting that drip on there, especially the game day drip. What can I expect from you Super Bowl Sunday?

"I try my best to put it on. I got a special treat for y'all. I might come out with some linen. You know we're gonna be in Phoenix. It's gonna be kinda hot. I might throw that linen on, a little (tank top), throw some loafers on or something. I think that's what I might do, playa, OG style."

Q: One more question, I've been asking everybody this same question. (Patrick Mahomes) said he's gonna have to switch it up this week because you're playing the Eagles, but what is on your playlist? Like your pregame playlist? He said Meek Mill, but you can't do that. You can't do "Dreams and Nightmares!"

"Imma throw that (2Pac) on, 'Hit 'Em Up.' You know how I'm coming, for real."

—