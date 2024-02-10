Independence city manager says city wants Royals to build new stadium, ballpark district in their city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence joined the competition to have the Royals build their new ballpark and ballpark village in their city.

City Manager Zach Walker revealed at Monday's city council meeting they think the site where the Independence Center mall sits would be perfect for the Royals needs.

The mall, at 18801 East 39th Street, is for sale.

A string of violent incidents have occurred at the mall, including the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

Karla Brown, 19, died a few days after being shot in the head in November 2023 during a disturbance at the mall.

Walker said 73 million cars pass by the center each year and the mall site is 90 acres, bigger than the proposed downtown Kansas City, Missouri, sites.

He told the council more Jackson County voters had higher voter tun out in the last five elections, 25% to 19%.

City leaders sent the Royals letters and emails to let the Royals know of their interest, but have not received a response from the ball club.