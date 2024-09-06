Watch Now
MIAA Game of the Week for Sept. 7: Emporia State vs No. 24 Angelo State (Texas)

Emporia State University
Emporia State University quarterback Gunnar Gundy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week's MIAA Game of the Week on 38 the Spot/KMCI features Emporia State hosting No. 24 Angelo State (Texas).

Emporia State is 1-0 on the season after defeating the Washburn Ichabods 30-14 in their season opener. Angelo State is 0-1, is coming off of a 21-7 loss on Aug. 30 against Fort Hays State.

Here's a look at this weekend's games across the MIAA:

  • 1 p.m. - Emporia State vs Angelo State (Game of the Week)
  • 1 p.m. - No. 2 University of Central Missouri vs Northeastern State
  • 7 p.m. - Fort Hays State vs Missouri Western State
  • 7 p.m. - University of Nebraska at Kearney vs Northwest Missouri State
  • 7 p.m. - Missouri Southern State vs No. 6 Pittsburg State

