MIAA Week 2 Scoreboard: Emporia State knocks off No. 24 Angelo State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emporia State maintained its winning ways Saturday in the MIAA Game of the Week, holding off No. 24 Angelo State 17-12 to headline the second week of MIAA football action.

Here's a look at other games across the conference:

No. 2 Central Missouri 63, Northeastern State 21

No. 6 Pittsburg State 42, Missouri Southern 17

University of Central Oklahoma 72, Langston 0

University of Nebraska at Kearney 21, Northwest Missouri 14

Fort Hays State 30, Missouri Western 16

This week's upcoming MIAA Game of the Week on 38 the Spot features the Washburn Ichabods hosting the Colorado School of Mines. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, from Topeka.

