SCOREBOARD | Week 1 of MIAA football action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first week of MIAA football action is underway with several teams playing this Labor Day weekend. Check back throughout the weekend for score updates or go to themiaa.com.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
- No. 13 Minnesota State 36 at No. 22 Northwest Missouri State 22
- Missouri Western 33 vs Northeastern State 31
- University of Nebraska Kearney 18 vs Chadron State 6
- Emporia State 30 vs Washburn 14 (see video below)
- Midwestern State 18 at Missouri Southern 11
Friday, Aug. 30
- Fort Hays vs Angelo State
Saturday, Aug. 31
7:05 p.m. - No. 6 Pittsburg State vs No. 3 Ferris State (Game on KMCI/38 The Spot in Kansas City)