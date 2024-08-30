Watch Now
SportsThe MIAA

SCOREBOARD | Week 1 of MIAA football action

Mason Hart/ESU Athletics
Emporia State quarterback Gunnar Gundy makes a play on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first week of MIAA football action is underway with several teams playing this Labor Day weekend. Check back throughout the weekend for score updates or go to themiaa.com.

Thursday, Aug. 29:

Friday, Aug. 30

  • Fort Hays vs Angelo State

Saturday, Aug. 31
7:05 p.m. - No. 6 Pittsburg State vs No. 3 Ferris State (Game on KMCI/38 The Spot in Kansas City)

