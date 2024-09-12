Watch Now
Sept 14 MIAA Game of the Week | Washburn vs No. 5 Colorado School of Mines

Courtesy Washburn University
Washburn Ichabods quarterback Keller Hurla throws a pass.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football teams from across the MIAA are now all underway with the 2024 regular season.

In this week’s MIAA Game of the Week on 38 the Spot, the Washburn Ichabods (0-1) host the Colorado School of Mines (1-0) from Topeka, Kansas.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and viewers in the Kansas City area can catch the game on 38 The Spot/KMCI.

Here’s a look at other action for Saturday, Sept. 14:

