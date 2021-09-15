The top 5 moments at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since it became the Kansas City Royals’ home in 1973, Kauffman Stadium has had many memorable moments.
KSHB 41 News is taking a look back at some of the top moments at the home of the Royals.
5. 2012 MLB All-Star Game
The MLB All-Star game came to Kansas City in 2012 — the third time the city had hosted the event (Municipal Stadium, 1960 and Royals Stadium, 1973). The National League won 8-0 and Melky Cabrera was named MVP.
4. 1985 World Series, Game 6
Oct. 26, 1985 was Game 6 of the World Series. The Royals were facing the Cardinals, who led the series 3-2. The Royals were down 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth. Royals’ pinch-hitter Jorge Orta hit a ground ball and was called safe at first though even replays showed he was clearly out. The play led to a Royals’ comeback and a 2-1 Kansas City win.
3. 2015 World Series, Game 1
Alex Gordon hit a home run with one out in the 9th inning to tie Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Mets. A sacrifice fly gave the Royals the win in the 14th inning.
2. 2014 American League Wild Card Game
It had been 29 years since the Royals had played a postseason game. The Royals were down four runs in the 8th inning before a massive comeback tied the game and sent it to extra innings. With two outs in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez singled home the winning run that gave Kansas City the 9-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
1. 1985 World Series, Game 7
After starting the series down 2-0, the Royals had forced a game 7 with their cross-state rivals the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals blanked the Cardinals in Game 7 — taking the crown 11-0
