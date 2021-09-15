The top 5 moments at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since it became the Kansas City Royals’ home in 1973, Kauffman Stadium has had many memorable moments.

KSHB 41 News is taking a look back at some of the top moments at the home of the Royals.

5. 2012 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star game came to Kansas City in 2012 — the third time the city had hosted the event (Municipal Stadium, 1960 and Royals Stadium, 1973). The National League won 8-0 and Melky Cabrera was named MVP.

Charlie Riedel/AP In this photo taken July 10, 2012 photo, country singer Luke Bryan is projected on the scoreboard as the sings the national anthem before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

4. 1985 World Series, Game 6

Oct. 26, 1985 was Game 6 of the World Series. The Royals were facing the Cardinals, who led the series 3-2. The Royals were down 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth. Royals’ pinch-hitter Jorge Orta hit a ground ball and was called safe at first though even replays showed he was clearly out. The play led to a Royals’ comeback and a 2-1 Kansas City win.

Rob Kozloff/AP Catcher Darrell Porter of the St. Louis Cardinals reaches but can't make the tag in time on runner Jim Sundberg of the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 26, 1985. Sundberg scored on a pinch hit single by Dane Iorg of the Royals to give the Royals the win and tie the Series. (AP Photo/Rob Kozloff)

3. 2015 World Series, Game 1

Alex Gordon hit a home run with one out in the 9th inning to tie Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Mets. A sacrifice fly gave the Royals the win in the 14th inning.

Charlie Riedel/AP FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon celebrates a solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series, in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the deal says All-Star outfielder Alex Gordon has agreed to a four-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Royals. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, because the team had not announced the deal. MLB.com was first to report the deal, expected to be worth $72 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

2. 2014 American League Wild Card Game

It had been 29 years since the Royals had played a postseason game. The Royals were down four runs in the 8th inning before a massive comeback tied the game and sent it to extra innings. With two outs in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez singled home the winning run that gave Kansas City the 9-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Jeff Roberson/AP FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, Kansas City Royals' Greg Holland celebrates after the Royals' 9-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics in 12 innings in the AL wild-card playoff baseball game in Kansas City, Mo. Baseball has had a history of one-game playoffs dating to Cleveland's 8-3 victory over Boston at Fenway Park to win the 1948 American League pennant. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

1. 1985 World Series, Game 7

After starting the series down 2-0, the Royals had forced a game 7 with their cross-state rivals the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals blanked the Cardinals in Game 7 — taking the crown 11-0