The weather may win tonight's game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The toughest opponent for the Bills and Chiefs tonight could be torrential rains and lightning.

KSHB 41 Chief Meteorlogist Gary Lezak says timing, much like that between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, is a key tonight to get through four quarters of football.

"We have a chance for a 3-hour window for the game," Lezak said "Our concern is the storms will be increasing at they move through. There could be a lightning delay. Lightning is the biggest concern."

Rain has played a role in other Chiefs games, but nothing like the October 4, 1998 Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium.

More than 66,000 fans were in the stadium when the game began.

The temperature at game time was 57 degrees, according to Pro Football Reference.

The rain and lightning forced the game to stop at one point, but the teams managed to finish the game,

Torrential rains swamped the stadium stairs and poured onto the field.

Chiefs quarterback Rich Gannon ran for a touchdown and heaved an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andre Rison, according to Pro Football Reference.

The storm that night caused flooding along Brush Creek, Turkey Creek and Indian Creek.

Flooding killed 11 people and caused $50 million in damages, according to the National Weather Service.