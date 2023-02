This Week In Kansas City Sports (Feb. 6 - Feb. 12): Super Bowl LVII headlines week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LVII will headline the busy Kansas City sports scene this week, but there are other games to keep an eye on as well. Here's the schedule for this week.

MONDAY, Feb. 6:

NCAA Basketball: No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks, 8 p.m. on ESPN

TUESDAY, Feb. 7:

NCAA Basketball: No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats, 8 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Basketball: South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

ECHL Hockey: Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. on FloHockeyTV

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8:

NCAA Women's Basketball: TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Basketball: UCF Knights at Wichita State Shockers, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

THURSDAY, Feb. 9:

12th Annual NFL Honors, 8 p.m. on NBC/Peacock/NFL Network

NCAA Basketball: Kansas City Roos at Western Illinois, 6 p.m. on Golethernecks.com

FRIDAY, Feb. 10:

Indoor Soccer: Florida Tropics at Kansas City Comets, 7 p.m. on KMCI 38

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m. on FloHockeyTV

SATURDAY, Feb. 11:

NCAA Basketball: No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners, 12 p.m. on CBS

NCAA Basketball: Missouri Tigers at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, 5 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Basketball: No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Basketball: Kansas City Roos at St. Thomas Tommies, 7 p.m. on Tommiesports.com

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Lady Raiders, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL Hockey: Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

SUNDAY, FEB. 12:

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 5:30 p.m. on FOX

NCAA Basketball: SMU Mustangs at Wichita State Shockers, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Women's Basketball: No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats, 1 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Women's Basketball: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorback, 2 p.m. on SEC Network Plus

