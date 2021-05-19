Tickets for CONCACAF Gold Cup games at Children's Mercy Park go on sale Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans who want the chance to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, will be able to purchase tickets beginning Thursday.

Sporting Kansas City, which plays its home games at Children's Mercy Park, announced in April it would host tournament games . The even brings together the national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for the confederation's championship.

Tickets for the five-game slate, including three games for the U.S. Men's National Team, across three days go on sale at 10 a.m. on SeatGeek.com .

The action starts Sunday, July 11, with Canada playing Matinique at 5:30 p.m. followed by the U.S. taking on a winner from the preliminary round at 7:30 p.m. The prelims are set for July 2-6.

Four days later, Canada plays the preliminary winner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the U.S. against Martinique at 8:30 p.m.

The Gold Cup action in KCK wraps up with the U.S. versus Canada at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

"Kansas City is a fantastic soccer city," U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said of Kansas City in a statement. "Their fans and their stadium creates an atmosphere that is almost second to none in U.S. soccer. Their training facilities and their rehab facilities make it an ideal setting for the U.S. to be based in. We're excited about that. We have a good relationship with Sporting Kansas City and we know the fans really bring it in KC."

Match times are subject to change.

Children's Mercy Park, where the U.S. men's team is 7-0-1 all-time, also hosted Gold Matches in 2011, 2015 and 2019.