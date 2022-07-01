Tigers vs Royals finale features unique broadcast without announcers in booth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Royals end their road series Sunday with the Detroit Tigers, fans can feel like they are at the ballpark without even leaving their couch.

"It's as if you were there watching the game in person," said Ahmed Fareed, NBC Sports host. "We're trying to bring that to the TV audience this time."

Sunday's unique broadcast featured on Peacock is swinging for the fences with a new concept.

"This is a first, I've never done this before and people ask me that question, like, what are you looking forward to the most, and I go, I have no idea," said Fareed.

Fareed is part of the broadcast crew covering Sunday's game, only this time, the crew will be everywhere but the booth.

"We're roving reporters," said Fareed. "Basically, we're investigative journalists going throughout the ballpark interviewing fans, interviewing vendors, interviewing Tiger fans, Royals fans if they've made the trip,"

Royals fans not traveling to the game can still tune in and get a front-row seat to the action.

"What makes baseball so unique is that it's a great spectator sport," said Fareed. "It's great to be there in the stadium with all that goes on on the big screen, in-between innings, to what happens on the field in between innings and the vendors during the game."

Fareed told KSHB 41 that the crew has the lineup for success but won't know if the play-by-play-less broadcast will continue.

"I want it to be a good time, and I think if we're having a good time and tell some stories along the way of some lifelong fans and people who make the game what it is today, that will be a win in my book," said Fareed.

First pitch on Sunday is 11:05 a.m. (CT).