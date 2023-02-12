Watch Now
‘Til Super Bowl do us part: Newlyweds divided at Super Bowl LVII

Jillian and Brian Letrinko
Posted at 9:18 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 22:29:08-05

PHOENIX — When Brian Letrinko saw Jillian Carroll, he immediately knew she was special.

But there was just one little thing.

“I mean, we're in Kansas City, you know, you do a little research. It's pretty evident, but I can look past some things,” he said.

Brian is from Philadelphia and is a lifelong Eagles fan. Jillian is a Kansas City native and former Chiefs cheerleader.

In summer 2022, long before football season, the couple became the Letrinkos atop Liberty Memorial, professing their love for each other and their teams while saying their vows.

“I reluctantly promise to support the Chiefs, although I am, and always will be, an Eagles fan,” Brian said to applause.

He ended with, “Go Birds," to which Jillian responded, “I promise to always remind you and our children how many more Super Bowl victories the Kansas City Chiefs have than your Eagles.”

On Championship Sunday, their Super Bowl plans were set.

“It was immediately like, alright, we gotta get out there and get to the game. All that good stuff,” Brian said.

It’s been a whirlwind year full of unforgettable moments for these two, culminating in a Super Bowl victory for one and an experience they will both cherish as long as they both shall live.

