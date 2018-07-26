Tournament of Nations opens at Children's Mercy Park with U.S. Women's National Team vs. Japan

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The best women soccer players in the country are in Kansas City, Kansas, tonight, playing on an international stage for U.S. Soccer.

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) faces off against Japan at Children’s Mercy Park at 7:00 p.m., opening the Tournament of Nations.

The USWNT is made up of players from teams all across the nation.

They have been practicing in Kansas City for several days.

The tournament is giving the team valuable preparation for competition that leads to the World Cup.

Head Coach Jill Ellis talked about how this tournament helps USWNT size up the competition.

"We're now within a 12-month window of the world cup. Every major team is going to relish an opportunity to play a top 10 opponent, top five opponent… they're going to really highlight these games as important development tools in terms of their processes moving toward the World Cup,” Ellis said.

USWNT is not the only female soccer team that has been using KCK to get some valuable soccer practice.

The best in high school soccer players have been practicing in town for the last few weeks at the Pinnacle National Development Center.

