Travis Kelce, alongside mother Donna, to throw out 1st pitch for Cleveland Guardians home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce, alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, will throw out the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians' home opener, the team announced.

Cleveland native and 2022 Super Bowl champion, @tkelce, and his mother, Donna, will toss the Ceremonial First Pitch at the Home Opener on Friday!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/OYiERsaexF — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 4, 2023

Kelce's first pitch will be among many pregame ceremonies for the Guardians' home opener against the Seattle Mariners. Alongside their first pitch, the Guardians will hold a moment of silence for Guardians superfan John Adams and Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry.

In addition, the Guardians will also wear patches on their jersey in honor of Adams. Adams was a superfan for the Guardians known for playing bass drum in the bleacher seats during nearly every home game from 1973 to 2019.

Even though Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs, he has spoken about his lifelong fandom for Cleveland sports. Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, alongside his brother Jason.

"I bleed everything 216," Kelce said at the time.

Kelce attended a charity softball game held by then-Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wearing a Cleveland Indians jersey back in 2021.

The Guardians used to be known as Indians before the team was forced to change its name.

