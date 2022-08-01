Travis Kelce, Andy Reid reflect on a decade together in Kansas City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It's been a decade of Andy Reid and Travis Kelce in Kansas City.

But Reid knew about his star tight end long before drafting him in 2013.

"Great family," Reid said about the Kelces. "He (Travis) was a little wilder than his brother. A little wilder."

Two years before Reid drafted Travis Kelce in Kansas City, he drafted Jason Kelce in Philadelphia.

The elder Kelce is a Super Bowl champion, a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro selection.

And Reid was right about the younger Kelce.

"He and I had our little conflicts, but he's a great kid," Reid said referring to Travis Kelce's early years. "But he's got a big heart. He always has had that."

The respect is mutual.

"He's given it his all," Kelce said about his head coach. "I joke about it all the time. I never see his car move from the parking lot up at Arrowhead."

As Reid's second overall pick in Kansas City, Kelce now sits as the longest-tenured Chief in the locker room.

"He's grown up just a ton," Reid said. "I'm proud of him, the way he handles himself today."

Kelce's accolades now rival his brother's, as the Chiefs tight end is a Super Bowl champion, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection.

In 2022, he'll be working on his seventh-straight 1,000 yard receiving season.

"I've done everything I can to do things the right way, both on the field and in the community," Kelce said. "And I'm going to continue to do that."

The Chiefs have noticed, recently moving up some of the money from the back of Kelce's contract to this year's salary, essentially giving him a $3 million raise.

Entering his 10th season, Kelce wants all further season to also be in a Chiefs' jersey.

"I don't plan on playing anywhere else. I hope the Chiefs have that in mind, too," Kelce said.

The wild man has calmed down.

"My brother (needs) way more anger management than I do," he said.

