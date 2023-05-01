Travis Kelce becomes latest football star to want to try his hand with WWE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After watching fellow NFL tight end George Kittle spear WWE superstar The Miz at Wrestlemania 39, Travis Kelce wants to join in on the action.

In an interview with TMZ, Kelce says he's been talking to The Miz, who also hails from Cleveland, about a role in WWE.

Kelce says the decision comes after watching Kittle help former All-Pro punter, sports commentator and wrestling fanatic Pat McAfee beat The Miz during night one of Wrestlemania 39.

"It was awesome to see (Kittle) go nuts," Kelce told TMZ.

Football and professional wrestling have had a symbolic relationship over the years.

Plenty of football players have tried their hand at professional wrestling, both as one-off appearances and careers. Current WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin and Brock Lesnar previously had experience in football, both collegiately and professionally.

Former wrestlers Goldberg, Ron Simmons, Brian Pillman and Lex Luger also had experience in professional football before heading to the squared ring to have Hall of Fame wrestling careers.

Kittle isn't just the only NFL football star to appear in WWE in recent years. Former NFL tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski also appeared at Wrestlemania 33 back in 2017 to help a close friend and then-WWE wrestler Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Alongside doing color commentary for Smackdown since 2021, McAfee has had matches with up-and-coming wrestler Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 38, Corbin at Summerslam last summer and then-WWE wrestler Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: Wargames in 2020.

The relationship doesn't just apply to players. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is a major investor in All Elite Wrestling, a rival promotion of WWE, with his son Tony handling the day-to-day operations.

If Kelce makes an appearance in WWE, it would certainly excite teammate Chris Jones, who has been a noted WWE fan.

