Travis Kelce ‘more’ than delivers on Saturday Night Live

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an authentic, emotional opening monologue, Travis Kelce captured the attention and hearts of Saturday Night Live viewers.

He also quickly proved he doesn’t take himself too seriously, cracking jokes about his past as a reality star and his way with words on the field.

Travis Kelce's monologue! pic.twitter.com/ETJfAaELNj — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

But once his monologue wrapped, social media was ablaze with praise for the tight end.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas commented the episode is likely the highest rated in the city ever, and one of the Chiefs’ biggest fans in Hollywood chimed in, too.

One particular skit was likely a dream come true for cast member Heidi Gardner who has not been shy about her love for No. 87.

KC Native and @nbcsnl cast member, Heidi Gardner, is a @Chiefs super fan. She's excited to see what @tkelce can do on the show tonight!

Watch at 10:30pm, right here on KSHB! pic.twitter.com/WYimPTLUR7 — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) March 4, 2023

KC native Gardner, who was recently named the 6th host of the Big Slick , pretends to have a romantic history with Travis in the sketch. However, when Travis introduces his fiancée, Gardner introduces her new boyfriend, who was played by special guest Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother.

How amazing is KC native Heidi Gardner? And we got a @JasonKelce skit! We love to see these brothers together. @nbcsnl @tkelce #snl pic.twitter.com/yev0yqphez — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) March 5, 2023

Kelce hosted the March 4 episode with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

