Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Travis Kelce ‘more’ than delivers on Saturday Night Live

travis kelce snl.png
Saturday Night Live
travis kelce snl.png
Posted at 11:40 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 00:41:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an authentic, emotional opening monologue, Travis Kelce captured the attention and hearts of Saturday Night Live viewers.

He also quickly proved he doesn’t take himself too seriously, cracking jokes about his past as a reality star and his way with words on the field.

But once his monologue wrapped, social media was ablaze with praise for the tight end.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas commented the episode is likely the highest rated in the city ever, and one of the Chiefs’ biggest fans in Hollywood chimed in, too.

One particular skit was likely a dream come true for cast member Heidi Gardner who has not been shy about her love for No. 87.

KC native Gardner, who was recently named the 6th host of the Big Slick, pretends to have a romantic history with Travis in the sketch. However, when Travis introduces his fiancée, Gardner introduces her new boyfriend, who was played by special guest Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother.

Kelce hosted the March 4 episode with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.