Travis Kelce says he won't soon forget Taylor Swift 'pulling up' to Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans and Swifties alike had their eyes glued to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday as the Chiefs pummeled the Chicago Bears.

Online rumblings that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were dating erupted when Swift attended the game to root on No. 87.

In Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, the Super Bowl LVII champ joked Sunday went so well it had to be scripted.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up," Travis Kelce shared. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Videos and photos quickly circulated across the internet of Swift cheering and shouting with Chiefs Kingdom, including Travis' mother, Donna Kelce.

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there ... it was definitely a game I’ll remember," Kelce said.

Fans also witnessed Kelce and Swift leaving GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium together.

"Then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he shared. "Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

When Swift took over Arrowhead in July for "The Eras Tour," Kelce was a man on a mission. He shared on "New Heights" he wanted to take part in the Swiftie tradition of trading friendship bracelets by giving the pop icon a bracelet with his number on it.

"You miss 100% shots you don’t take, baby," Kelce commented.

While Kelce admitted to bringing attention to himself, he hopes moving forward he can keep his focus on sports and the public can respect him and Swift.

"What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives," he said.

