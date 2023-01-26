Travis Kelce tossed Chad Henne's 1st playoff touchdown football into crowd, hopes fan will return it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was caught up in the moment on Saturday after catching a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Chad Henne.

When Patrick Mahomes went down in the first quarter, Henne came in as a reliever and led the team to a 98-yard touchdown drive.

Henne capped off the drive with a three-year touchdown to Kelce, who celebrated by throwing the ball into the crowd.

What Kelce didn't know at the time is that was Henne's first career playoff touchdown pass.

His brother, Jason Kelce, teased Travis about the regrettable move on the siblings' New Heights podcast.

"Yeah, you were in a big throw the football into the crowd mood," Jason Kelce said. "You were telling me that you were a little upset you threw the second touchdown into the crowd, because that was Chad Henne's first playoff touchdown pass."

Naturally, Travis Kelce felt bad.

"I checked the stats, I think it his first touchdown pass in the playoffs," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. "I think that might be one that he might hold on to. Obviously, I wasn't thinking that when I scored. I just got excited."

The Chiefs tight end asked for the fan to return it.

"I'm an absolute idiot," Travis Kelce said. "If the Chiefs fan that has the football can reach out to the show — we'll make sure we get you something in exchange, if you're willing to let me present that to Chad."

The New Heights podcast later hinted on Twitter that Travis Kelce may be in contact with the fan.

