Twenty-one prospects to attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The NFL Draft is heading to Las Vegas and 21 prospects are following along.

Three of those 21 will be from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama and Ohio State both will have two players in attendance for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Not surprisingly, the SEC leads all conferences with seven - one-third of the attendees - committed to attend. The Big Ten & Pac-12 both have four players representing them. No player from the Big 12 will attend the draft.

The draft starts on Thursday, April 28th with first round. Rounds two and three will occur the next night. The draft will conclude Saturday with rounds four through seven.

This will be the first time the state of Nevada has held the draft. In 2023, the NFL Draft moves to Kansas City, also for the first time.

The full list of 2022 attendees is below:

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Drake London, WR, USC

Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia