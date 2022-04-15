Twenty-one prospects to attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The NFL Draft is heading to Las Vegas and 21 prospects are following along.
Three of those 21 will be from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama and Ohio State both will have two players in attendance for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Not surprisingly, the SEC leads all conferences with seven - one-third of the attendees - committed to attend. The Big Ten & Pac-12 both have four players representing them. No player from the Big 12 will attend the draft.
The draft starts on Thursday, April 28th with first round. Rounds two and three will occur the next night. The draft will conclude Saturday with rounds four through seven.
This will be the first time the state of Nevada has held the draft. In 2023, the NFL Draft moves to Kansas City, also for the first time.
The full list of 2022 attendees is below:
Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Drake London, WR, USC
Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia