Twins score 7 in 3rd to back Berríos in 13-4 win over Royals

Kansas City 7-4 in the AL central this season
Stacy Bengs/AP
Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons (9) throws the ball to first base after Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) put out at second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 7:36 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 20:36:53-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirillof went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4.

José Berríos took advantage of Minnesota’s recent tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts.

Berríos gave up four runs and struck out nine in six innings. The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch.

Royals starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defense. Keller gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier.

