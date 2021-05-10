Two late goals propel Sporting KC past Austin FC, 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gadi Kinda scored in the 90th minute and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat 10-man Austin 2-1.

Austin's Alex Ring was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 67th minute, and Ilie Sanchez tied it for Sporting KC with a header to finish Johnny Russell's corner in the 82nd minute.

Jon Gallagher opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Austin.

The match also marked Matt Besler's return to Children's Mercy Park. Besler - an Overland Park native and Blue Valley West grad - played 12 seasons for Sporting Kansas City.

Austin FC is also coached by former Kansas City Wizards great Davy Arnaud.