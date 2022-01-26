Watch
Tyreek Hill Family Foundation donations surpass NFL's fine on Hill for pompom celebration

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with fans after catching a 31-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Tyreek Hill
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 17:33:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom has stepped up to donate to the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation.

After catching a touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Wild Card playoff game against the Steelers, Hill celebrated by dancing with pompoms he borrowed from a Chiefs cheerleader.

The NFL, which many have dubbed the "No Fun League," later fined Hill $12,875 on Jan. 22 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

To make the most of the buzz surrounding the fine, Hill's foundation encouraged donations to surpass the NFL's fine.

By Wednesday afternoon, the foundation announced it has raised $12,877.

The money raised will be used to deliver supplies on Friday to people experiencing homelessness.

