Tyreek Hill Family Foundation donations surpass NFL's fine on Hill for pompom celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom has stepped up to donate to the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation.

After catching a touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Wild Card playoff game against the Steelers, Hill celebrated by dancing with pompoms he borrowed from a Chiefs cheerleader.

MAHOMES BOMB TO CHEETAH!!!!



📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/Ln1a14eTdm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022

The NFL, which many have dubbed the "No Fun League," later fined Hill $12,875 on Jan. 22 for unsportsmanlike conduct .

To make the most of the buzz surrounding the fine, Hill's foundation encouraged donations to surpass the NFL's fine.

By Wednesday afternoon, the foundation announced it has raised $12,877.

GOAL SURPASSED!



We have officially raised the amount of @cheetah's pom-pom fine and MORE. Thank you for all your support and generosity! pic.twitter.com/sSdE9lm5Gp — Tyreek Hill Family Foundation (@TyreekHillFamFd) January 26, 2022

The money raised will be used to deliver supplies on Friday to people experiencing homelessness.