Tyreek Hill Family Foundation donations surpass NFL's fine on Hill for pompom celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom has stepped up to donate to the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation.
After catching a touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Wild Card playoff game against the Steelers, Hill celebrated by dancing with pompoms he borrowed from a Chiefs cheerleader.
MAHOMES BOMB TO CHEETAH!!!!— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022
📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/Ln1a14eTdm
The NFL, which many have dubbed the "No Fun League," later fined Hill $12,875 on Jan. 22 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
To make the most of the buzz surrounding the fine, Hill's foundation encouraged donations to surpass the NFL's fine.
By Wednesday afternoon, the foundation announced it has raised $12,877.
GOAL SURPASSED!— Tyreek Hill Family Foundation (@TyreekHillFamFd) January 26, 2022
We have officially raised the amount of @cheetah's pom-pom fine and MORE. Thank you for all your support and generosity! pic.twitter.com/sSdE9lm5Gp
The money raised will be used to deliver supplies on Friday to people experiencing homelessness.
🗣💯@cheetah— Tyreek Hill Family Foundation (@TyreekHillFamFd) January 25, 2022
Current: $11,408.09 Goal: $12,875
Stay tuned for a huge delivery Friday! pic.twitter.com/cj5sDbu59R