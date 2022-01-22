Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after last Sunday’s postseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL cites the $12,875 infraction as a result of celebration.
Hill celebrated a third-quarter touchdown by dancing with a cheerleader’s pompons, something the internet can't seem to get enough of.
MAHOMES BOMB TO CHEETAH!!!!— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022
📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/Ln1a14eTdm
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports no flag was thrown.
Hill took to Twitter to respond to the news.
“I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count,” he tweeted.
I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count 😅 https://t.co/7gysCnhGyk— Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2022
But Kansas City fans came to his defense, many tweeting #NoFunLeague in solidarity.
Others expressed frustration online over Hill being fined $12,875 for celebrating while Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, where some say video shows Donald attempted to choke Cardinals offensive tackle DJ Humphries.
In an effort to put a positive spin on the situation, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation tweeted asking for donations to raise $12,875 for those experiencing homelessness.
#ChiefsKingdom - We’ve surpassed $9,000 in donations. Thank you!— Tyreek Hill Family Foundation (@TyreekHillFamFd) January 23, 2022
We are working raise the amount of @cheetah’s fine from the NFL for his spectacular pom-pom celebration - $12,875 - TO DONATE FOR THE HOMELESS!
Donate at https://t.co/GGmr6iE0Mo#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EKDiznHc4M
Including preseason and postseason fines, Hill is Kansas City's seventh player to incur a fine, resulting in $48,657 worth of infractions.
The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The winner will host the AFC Championship.