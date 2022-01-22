Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after last Sunday’s postseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

The NFL cites the $12,875 infraction as a result of celebration.

Hill celebrated a third-quarter touchdown by dancing with a cheerleader’s pompons, something the internet can't seem to get enough of.

MAHOMES BOMB TO CHEETAH!!!!



📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/Ln1a14eTdm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports no flag was thrown .

Hill took to Twitter to respond to the news.

“I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count,” he tweeted.

I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count 😅 https://t.co/7gysCnhGyk — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2022

But Kansas City fans came to his defense, many tweeting #NoFunLeague in solidarity.

Others expressed frustration online over Hill being fined $12,875 for celebrating while Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, where some say video shows Donald attempted to choke Cardinals offensive tackle DJ Humphries.

In an effort to put a positive spin on the situation, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation tweeted asking for donations to raise $12,875 for those experiencing homelessness.

#ChiefsKingdom - We’ve surpassed $9,000 in donations. Thank you!



We are working raise the amount of @cheetah’s fine from the NFL for his spectacular pom-pom celebration - $12,875 - TO DONATE FOR THE HOMELESS!



Donate at https://t.co/GGmr6iE0Mo#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EKDiznHc4M — Tyreek Hill Family Foundation (@TyreekHillFamFd) January 23, 2022

Including preseason and postseason fines, Hill is Kansas City's seventh player to incur a fine , resulting in $48,657 worth of infractions.