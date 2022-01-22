Watch
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Bart Young/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after last Sunday’s postseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL cites the $12,875 infraction as a result of celebration.

Hill celebrated a third-quarter touchdown by dancing with a cheerleader’s pompons, something the internet can't seem to get enough of.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports no flag was thrown.

Hill took to Twitter to respond to the news.

“I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count,” he tweeted.

But Kansas City fans came to his defense, many tweeting #NoFunLeague in solidarity.

Others expressed frustration online over Hill being fined $12,875 for celebrating while Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, where some say video shows Donald attempted to choke Cardinals offensive tackle DJ Humphries.

In an effort to put a positive spin on the situation, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation tweeted asking for donations to raise $12,875 for those experiencing homelessness.

Including preseason and postseason fines, Hill is Kansas City's seventh player to incur a fine, resulting in $48,657 worth of infractions.

The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The winner will host the AFC Championship.

