Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly fined for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has reportedly been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted Saturday that Edwards-Helaire was fined $10,300.
“He pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting,” Pelissero tweeted.
A first-time taunting offense costs $10,300 while a second violation runs at $15,450.
The score Edwards-Helaire incurred the penalty was his first rushing touchdown of the season.
After a five-game absence due to a knee injury, Edwards-Helaire picked up the score off a 1-yard option pitch from Patrick Mahomes.
Nov. 28 is a bye week for the Chiefs. They return against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 5.