Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly fined for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Posted at 4:52 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 17:52:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has reportedly been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted Saturday that Edwards-Helaire was fined $10,300.

“He pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting,” Pelissero tweeted.

A first-time taunting offense costs $10,300 while a second violation runs at $15,450.

The score Edwards-Helaire incurred the penalty was his first rushing touchdown of the season.

After a five-game absence due to a knee injury, Edwards-Helaire picked up the score off a 1-yard option pitch from Patrick Mahomes.

Nov. 28 is a bye week for the Chiefs. They return against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 5.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a virtual chat with Santa!