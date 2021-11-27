Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly fined for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has reportedly been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted Saturday that Edwards-Helaire was fined $10,300.

“He pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting,” Pelissero tweeted .

A first-time taunting offense costs $10,300 while a second violation runs at $15,450.

The score Edwards-Helaire incurred the penalty was his first rushing touchdown of the season .

After a five-game absence due to a knee injury, Edwards-Helaire picked up the score off a 1-yard option pitch from Patrick Mahomes.