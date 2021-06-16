Tyreek Hill: 'I’m just here for the team'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill — like most of his teammates — is looking forward to washing away the taste of the Super Bowl LV loss and starting the new season but he said nothing is new about his mentality.

“For me personally, it’s the same mindset every year — come out and help this team anyway I can," Hill said after Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp. "Whether that’s making plays, whether that’s mentoring, whatever the case may be, I’m just here for the team."

Hill grabbed 87 catches for 1,276 yards, scoring 15 touchdowns last season.

Someone will need to step up in the Chiefs’ wideout room. In his three seasons with Kansas City, Sammy Watkins recorded 129 receptions for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season.

Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

It’s definitely going to be tough,” Hill said when asked about losing Watkins. “But I definitely feel as the season goes on, guys will begin to fill that void.”

“Having Pat (Patrick Mahomes), having (Travis) Kelce, having a great offensive line helps because you got other guys to mentor those guys. Mecole (Hardman) has played, D-Rob (Demarcus Robinson) has played in Super Bowls, (Byron) Pringle so I feel like we’re going to be alright.”

When it comes to his own performance, Hill said he has to keep believing that he can be a commanding force from start to finish.

“I just gotta keep the mindset that I can dominate the whole season. Sometimes I feel like I've arrived instead of keeping that mamba mentality and pushing throughout the whole season.”

The Chiefs will open the season against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12.