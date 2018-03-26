UCM celebrates women's national title

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – There’s a national championship basketball team in our midst.

The University of Central Missouri Jennies won the Division II women’s basketball championship late Friday, defeating Ashland 66-52 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

It’s the second national championship for the Jennies.

The university is celebrating the team’s championship with a pep rally at 5 p.m. Monday at the UCM Multi-Purpose building in Warrensburg. The team also plans to live stream the rally.

