Unfinished business: Local gymnast grabs silver on return trip to Japan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's own Leanne Wong took home second place in the women's all-around final in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

Wong finished behind the Russian Gymnastics Federation's Angelina Melnikova at the competition in Kitakyushu, Japan.

American Kayla DiCello managed to grab the bronze.

Melnikova earned a score of 56.632, Wong a 56.340 and DiCello a 54.566.

Wong was selected as an alternate for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but was quarantined after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case on the team.

The Japan trip seems to be a better experience this time around.

Wong is from Overland Park and trains at GAGE Gymnastics in Blue Springs and competes at the University of Florida where she is a freshman.

According to the Olympics website, this year's competition marks the first time since 2010 that Team USA did not take gold in the all-around competition at the Championship.

That title was held by Jordyn Wieber in 2011, Morgan Hurd in 2017 and Simone Biles for the remainder of the years between then and now.

Melnikova saw great success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and even earned a gold medal, but was held back from a gold all-around medal by Team USA's Suni Lee.

Wong and DiCello both qualified for finals in floor and balance beam as well.