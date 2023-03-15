'Until next time KC': Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie says goodbye in social media post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie gave Kansas City a warm farewell.

Wylie took to Instagram, announcing that he is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

"No words can express how much this city has meant to me," Wylie said in a post. "It truly has been home for me and my family the past 6 years."

Wylie took time to thank his teammates, for the friendships, good times and laughs, and his coaches for bringing him into the team and coaching him up to their standard.

He also thanked Chiefs fans for showing up, bringing passion and cheering loud.

"Some of the best times in my life have happened in this city and I am forever grateful," he said. "Until next time KC!"

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes replied to the post, saying "Love ya my brotha!!"

Tight end Travis Kelce also commented, saying he'd cherish the years they had together.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he'll remember the most recent conversation they had forever.

Wylie played with the Chiefs for five years. In addition to right tackle, he also played right guard.