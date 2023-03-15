Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'Until next time KC': Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie says goodbye in social media post

Giants Chiefs Football
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie as time runs out in their win over the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.
Giants Chiefs Football
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 06:38:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie gave Kansas City a warm farewell.

Wylie took to Instagram, announcing that he is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

"No words can express how much this city has meant to me," Wylie said in a post. "It truly has been home for me and my family the past 6 years."

Wylie took time to thank his teammates, for the friendships, good times and laughs, and his coaches for bringing him into the team and coaching him up to their standard.

He also thanked Chiefs fans for showing up, bringing passion and cheering loud.

"Some of the best times in my life have happened in this city and I am forever grateful," he said. "Until next time KC!"

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes replied to the post, saying "Love ya my brotha!!"

Tight end Travis Kelce also commented, saying he'd cherish the years they had together.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he'll remember the most recent conversation they had forever.

Wylie played with the Chiefs for five years. In addition to right tackle, he also played right guard.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.