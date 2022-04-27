US Men's National Soccer Team to play Uruguay at Children's Mercy Park in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States National Men's Soccer Team (USMNT) is arriving to Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, for a match against Uruguay.

The match will take place June 5 at 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the National Team,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

USMNT is unbeaten in Kansas City with a record of 10-0-1, and 8-0-1 at Children's Mercy Park.

Children's Mercy Park has hosted the team more than any other venue since opening in 2011.

Tickets for the KCK-based game will be open to the public May 7 at 10 a.m.

U.S. soccer insiders will have access to presale ticket opportunities beginning May 2. Sporting Kansas City season ticket members will have pre-sale access May 4, while Visa cardholders will have pre-sale access May 5.

More information for purchasing tickets can be found online .

Viewers can watch the match live on FOX, Univision and TUDN.