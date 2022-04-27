Watch
Sports

Actions

US Men's National Soccer Team to play Uruguay at Children's Mercy Park in June

Children's Mercy Park
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Gould/KSHB
Children's Mercy Park
Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 15:18:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States National Men's Soccer Team (USMNT) is arriving to Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, for a match against Uruguay.

The match will take place June 5 at 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the National Team,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

USMNT is unbeaten in Kansas City with a record of 10-0-1, and 8-0-1 at Children's Mercy Park.

Children's Mercy Park has hosted the team more than any other venue since opening in 2011.

Tickets for the KCK-based game will be open to the public May 7 at 10 a.m.

U.S. soccer insiders will have access to presale ticket opportunities beginning May 2. Sporting Kansas City season ticket members will have pre-sale access May 4, while Visa cardholders will have pre-sale access May 5.

More information for purchasing tickets can be found online.

Viewers can watch the match live on FOX, Univision and TUDN.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!