US Women's National Team to play South Korea at Children's Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off winning a bronze medal at the Olympics, the U.S. Women's National Team will host South Korea's women's soccer team Oct. 21 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The game, one of four in the USWNT's fall series, is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 through Ticketmaster. Special U.S. Soccer presales will begin Sept. 7, while a presale for Sporting KC season ticket members begins at 10 am. on Sept. 13.

The U.S. women, who have won four FIFA Women's World Cups and four Olympic gold medals, finished third earlier this month at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

New Kansas City NWSL goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, a native of Salina, Kansas, started for the USWNT in the bronze-medal match.

The series of games also will serve as a farewell tour for USWNT star Carli Lloyd, who has appeared in the second-most games in USWNT history and ranks fourth in goals scored for the national team.

Franch and Lloyd will be joined by other USWNT stars, including Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe for the exhibitions.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN2 and TUDN.

The USWNT is 10-0-3 all-time in 13 meetings against South Korea. This will be the U.S. team's fifth match at Children's Mercy Park.