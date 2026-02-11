USA Women's Eagles rugby team returning to Kansas City with Pacific Four Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women's rugby will return to Kansas City this spring.

World Rugby, USA Rugby and TEG Rugby Live announced the Pacific Four Series will host a double-header on April 17 at CPKC Stadium.

The United States will face Australia, and Canada will face New Zealand.

New Zealand, the Black Ferns, are the reigning champions. They have claimed three titles since the series began in 2021.

This year’s competition marks the sixth annual meeting of four of the “most successful women’s rugby nations in the world.”

"CPKC Stadium is proud to host USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, bringing rugby fans from around the globe back to Kansas City,” Current co-owners Chris and Angie Long said in a news release. “We are looking forward to another memorable, inspiring showcase of world-class rugby at the first stadium in the world purpose-built for women's professional sports."

Last year’s rugby match at CPKC Stadium set an all-time women’s rugby attendance record of 10,518 in attendance.

“Kansas City and CPKC Stadium have made their presence known as a premier destination for world-class women’s sports competition,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in the release. “We were proud to set a new American attendance record for a women’s rugby match in 2025, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of fans once again this spring.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 19. To register for the Feb. 17 presale, click here.

The series will stop in Sacramento the weekend before Kansas City and in Chicago the weekend after:

April 11 | Sacramento | Heart Health Park



USA vs. New Zealand at 6 p.m. CT

Canada vs. Australia at 9 p.m. CT

April 17 | Kansas City | CPKC Stadium



Canada vs. New Zealand at 5:15 p.m. CT

USA vs. Australia at 8 p.m. CT

April 24 | Chicago | Seatgeek Stadium



USA vs. Canada at 7:30 p.m. CT

*Australia vs. New Zealand will be held in Australia

—