Kansas City rugby player inspired by team USA stars ahead of women's match at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Women's rugby will take center stage at CPKC Stadium today — the first women's match to be played in Kansas City.

If you've never watched a rugby match before, it's a very fast paced, fierce sport.

"I'm 30. I never thought I would be playing a sport as intense as rugby. But the community has been great," said Alexa Graham.

Graham, a forward with the Kansas City Jazz Rugby Club joined the team in fall.

"It's been a wild six months," said Graham. "I have a whole new life with this team and the players and the community.”

She was influenced by rugby stars like Ilona Maher —from team USA —that has helped shine a spotlight on the sport.

"That's what she's [Ilona Maher] doing. She's bringing eyes to the sport, bringing eyes to women's sports," said Graham. "And that's the big first step to the growth that we need.”

Tonight Graham will be one of thousands in attendance to see Team USA and Canada take the field at CPKC Stadium.

"It feels amazing, It’s inspiration and Kansas City is really doing what it needs to do to make, to be the central hub of women’s sports," said Graham.

Graham said bringing a women's rugby game to Kansas City paves the way for this game that is rising in popularity.

“I hope they feel inspired. I hope they feel like they see themselves in these players. And I hope they know that that could be them someday, if they work hard and put their mind to it, they can be on that field playing for the USA team, making a difference for the rugby sport and for their communities," said Graham.

