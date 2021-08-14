Usain Bolt 'might just show up' to race Tyreek Hill in 70-meter compromise

It's a topic that won't die down — a race between Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt.

On The Dan Patrick Show Thursday, Bolt said, "Yeah, definitely. Without a doubt," when asked if he was still the fastest man in the world.

The world and Olympic record holder in the 100 meters might actually be considering a potential showdown with Hill.

"I don't know, I don't know, it's something I've thought about. Should I, should I not," Bolt said.

Patrick suggested a compromise that might actually get the two to line up at the starting line.

"How about this, he wants 40, you want 100, how about 70," Patrick said.

A compromise that still has to be agreed upon by Hill who threw some shade at Bolt during Chiefs training camp when asked if he could beat Bolt in a footrace.

"I'm going to tell you like this, man. Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, right. He's old, he's washed up and he can't see me at 40 yards. 100-yard dash, yes, that's what he do, but 40-yard dash, if you're recording this, Usain Bolt, you cannot see me," Hill said.

Hill is confident in 40 yards and Bolt likes his chances in 100 meters. All that is left is to get the race on the schedule.

"A week after the Super Bowl, or it could be the Super Bowl weekend if he's not playing," Patrick said. "You put up one of your gold medals, he puts up his Super Bowl ring, there we go."

Will they race or will the chatter continue for another season?

"I said it to him, I've texted him, I was like you keep talking, I might just show up," Bolt said.