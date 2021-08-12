Usain Bolt talks about potential race with Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cheetah has called out the Lightning Bolt. And apparently grabbed his attention.

On The Dan Patrick Show Thursday, former World's Fastest Man Usain Bolt appeared and talked about Tyreek Hill's challenge to race him in a sprint.

"It's something I've thought about," said Bolt. "Should I, should I not?"

Hill has proposed a shorter race, more like a 40-yard dash. Bolt's specialty was the 100 meter dash. Host Dan Patrick proposed splitting the difference with a 70 meter race.

"I still don't think he can take me in 40 meters," said Bolt.

Patrick had another proposal for the potential race: Bolt put one of his Olympic gold medals on the line and Hill put up his Super Bowl ring.

Problem is, Bolt has eight of those medals. Hill currently has just one Super Bowl ring.

"I don't think he's going to go for that," joked Bolt.

But the idea of the race between the NFL's fastest man and the retired World's Fastest Man is now no longer a laughing matter.

"I said it to him. I texted to him, 'You keep talking. I might just show up.'"

